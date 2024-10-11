BWM Planning LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,094,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 7.6% of BWM Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after buying an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $892,895,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.00. 533,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,501. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $286.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $274.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.60. The company has a market cap of $429 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

