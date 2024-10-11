C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by USA Financial Formulas

USA Financial Formulas cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Formulas’ holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $110.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,979,372.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.