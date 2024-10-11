C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires 340 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBTC. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.89 and its 200 day moving average is $54.30. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

