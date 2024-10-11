C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $209,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 66,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Teradyne by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.94 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.59.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,896,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

