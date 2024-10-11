C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $251,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 60,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 68.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 17,131 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

