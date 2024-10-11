C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 1,646 Shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter worth $3,208,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 514.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 102,188 shares during the period. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the first quarter worth $2,254,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 72,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the second quarter worth $1,007,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TJUL opened at $27.44 on Friday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.77.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

