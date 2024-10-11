C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Takes $205,000 Position in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (BATS:NURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NURE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NURE opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.53. Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Short-Term REIT ETF (NURE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S. REITs that typically have shorter-term lease durations than average. NURE was launched on Dec 19, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

