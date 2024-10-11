CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $516.45 and last traded at $515.91, with a volume of 17372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CACI. Bank of America upped their price target on CACI International from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.60.

CACI International Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $480.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $438.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total transaction of $4,631,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $141,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,610. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock worth $10,165,972. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in CACI International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 340,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 70.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 66,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $18,271,000. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

