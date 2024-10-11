CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in CaliberCos were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CaliberCos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CaliberCos Stock Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CWD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. CaliberCos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.74.
CaliberCos Company Profile
Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.
