CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC cut its holdings in CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in CaliberCos were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CaliberCos during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWD opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. CaliberCos Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

CaliberCos Company Profile

CaliberCos ( NASDAQ:CWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). CaliberCos had a negative net margin of 19.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that CaliberCos Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.