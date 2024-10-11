Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 203950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CXB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.12.

Calibre Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.10.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Calibre Mining Corp. will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total value of C$38,385.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

