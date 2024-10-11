Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their price target on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.12.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$2.80 on Wednesday. Calibre Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77. The stock has a market cap of C$2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million during the quarter. Calibre Mining had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total transaction of C$512,228.40. In other news, Senior Officer Marco Dacosta Galego sold 184,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.77, for a total value of C$512,228.40. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and have sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

