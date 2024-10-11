Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Camden National Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $40.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. Camden National has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $43.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden National

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 37,319 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter worth $4,943,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 13.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Camden National in the second quarter worth $757,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Camden National by 89.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

