Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Reduced by Merrion Investment Management Co LLC

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 235,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cameco makes up approximately 7.4% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

NYSE CCJ opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.19.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

