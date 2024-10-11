Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Up 0% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) traded up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.71 and last traded at $50.50. Approximately 520,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,342,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.90 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

