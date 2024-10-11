Cameco Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 384,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,490% compared to the average volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth about $6,590,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cameco by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $1,760,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cameco has a 1 year low of $35.43 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.