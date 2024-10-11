Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $126.29

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $130.67 to $126.29 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.59.

CNI opened at $115.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $120.87. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

