Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $130.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.38.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.86. 243,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,817. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.