Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$169.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$176.00 to C$169.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNR. Stephens upgraded Canadian National Railway to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.14.

CNR opened at C$158.27 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$157.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones purchased 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$162.05 per share, with a total value of C$199,324.82. Insiders have bought a total of 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

