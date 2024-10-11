Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$114.00 to C$57.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian Natural Resources to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$75.24.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$51.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$70.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$40.02 and a 1-year high of C$56.49.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 20.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.6036866 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total transaction of C$183,900.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.51, for a total transaction of C$202,966.99. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

