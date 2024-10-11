Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 656,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,557. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Cannabis Sativa alerts:

About Cannabis Sativa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.