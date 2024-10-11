Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
Shares of CBDS stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 656,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,557. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Cannabis Sativa
