Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM) Position Lifted by Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management

Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSM – Free Report) by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGSM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 798,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 57.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,293,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $958,000.

CGSM opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.92. Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0269 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The Capital Group Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (CGSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio of US municipal bonds exempt from regular federal income tax. The portfolio is mostly comprised of investment grade debts and the average portfolio duration is expected to be one year.

