Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $154.57 and last traded at $153.91, with a volume of 161260 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.

Several research firms recently commented on COF. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,893,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,720,000 after acquiring an additional 226,720 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,663,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,203,000 after buying an additional 189,843 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,331,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after buying an additional 79,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,903,000 after buying an additional 164,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

