CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand China Trust (OTCMKTS:CLDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,007,900 shares, a growth of 130.5% from the September 15th total of 871,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
CapitaLand China Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS CLDHF remained flat at C$0.58 on Friday. CapitaLand China Trust has a twelve month low of C$0.58 and a twelve month high of C$0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.58.
About CapitaLand China Trust
