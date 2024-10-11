Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) Stock Price Down 19.7% – Should You Sell?

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 19.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.16. 61,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 141,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.69.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.83.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.