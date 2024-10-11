Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “in-line” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDLX. Craig Hallum cut shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Cardlytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $160.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott A. Hill bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott A. Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 22,699 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $196,573.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 150,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,927.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $261,149. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

