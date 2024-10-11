CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Short Interest Up 555.6% in September

CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 555.6% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.0 days.

CareRx Price Performance

OTCMKTS CHHHF remained flat at $1.59 during trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61. CareRx has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Get CareRx alerts:

About CareRx

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.