Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) PT Raised to $28.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

CCL stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth about $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after buying an additional 8,638,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,917,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

