Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 1605672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
