Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in September

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Carrefour Stock Down 3.2 %
CRRFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,552. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.
