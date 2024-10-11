Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Down 81.9% in September

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the September 15th total of 278,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Carrefour Stock Down 3.2 %

CRRFY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,552. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

