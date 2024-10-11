Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stake Decreased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,141 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carvana were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $4,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,648,000 after acquiring an additional 655,603 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $730,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,609 shares in the company, valued at $26,394,199.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.49, for a total transaction of $18,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,658,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,406,064.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,649,366 shares of company stock valued at $402,297,909. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 3.44. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $193.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.56.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Carvana from $105.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens began coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carvana from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.28.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

