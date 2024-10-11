Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,039 Shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $163,937,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2,120.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,150,000 after buying an additional 1,932,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 33,255.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,737,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,814,000.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BINC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 160,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,008. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.50. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $53.56.

About iShares Flexible Income Active ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

