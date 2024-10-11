Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XYLD traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.80. The company had a trading volume of 70,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.58. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

About Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

