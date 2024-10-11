Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. 2,652,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,938,982. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.97 and a one year high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.