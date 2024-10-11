Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $3.39 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.8% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

Shares of SMH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.93. 1,495,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,269,962. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $136.10 and a 52 week high of $283.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

