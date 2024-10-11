Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XMHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,603,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,719,000 after buying an additional 1,090,518 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at about $88,073,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,108,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,022,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,577.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 441,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after buying an additional 415,583 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,417. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.18.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

