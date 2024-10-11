Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 8,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard acquired 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,557.30. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.73. The company had a trading volume of 169,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $170.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.