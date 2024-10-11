Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,972 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,972 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,049,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,746 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,203,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after acquiring an additional 576,068 shares during the period.

JEPI traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.43. 778,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,861. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $59.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

