Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 49,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $123.31 and a twelve month high of $176.35.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

