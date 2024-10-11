Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes $887,000 Position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 1,191.5% during the second quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GPIX stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 21,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,633. The firm has a market cap of $226.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $49.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a $0.3472 dividend. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF, primarily investing in stocks of companies in the S&P 500. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIX was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

