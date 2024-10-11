Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned 4.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. 845 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.69. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

