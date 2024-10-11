Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 46.4% in September

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the September 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Castor Maritime Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,289. Castor Maritime has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a current ratio of 10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 76.76% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.30% of Castor Maritime worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through Dry Bulk Vessels and Containerships segments. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; and commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned and operated a fleet of 17 vessels primarily consisting of one Capesize, five Kamsarmax, two Handysize tanker vessels, and nine Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as two 2,700 TEU containership vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.