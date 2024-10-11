Catizen (CATI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58.17 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catizen has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $117.01 million and $58.17 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00256038 BTC.

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,912 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official website is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,933 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.41268226 USD and is down -4.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $60,047,147.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

