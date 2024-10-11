CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CBL International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BANL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.14.
CBL International Company Profile
