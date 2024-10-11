CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL) Short Interest Update

CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the September 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CBL International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BANL opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. CBL International has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.14.

Get CBL International alerts:

CBL International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.