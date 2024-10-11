CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IGR)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IGR remained flat at $6.03 during trading hours on Friday. 464,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,024. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.51.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
