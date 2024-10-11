CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.0 days.

CCL Industries Price Performance

Shares of CCDBF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.48. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. CCL Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $61.27.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.