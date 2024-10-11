CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 376,500 shares, a decrease of 56.7% from the September 15th total of 868,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 251.0 days.
CCL Industries Price Performance
Shares of CCDBF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $58.48. 109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,675. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.52 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95. CCL Industries has a one year low of $37.36 and a one year high of $61.27.
About CCL Industries
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CCL Industries
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.