CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Stock Performance

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.