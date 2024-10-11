CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.74 EPS.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.
CCL Industries Dividend Announcement
