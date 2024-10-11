CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,046 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $14,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5,874.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 37,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $503.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $537.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.83. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.