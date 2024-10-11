CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Governors Lane LP boosted its position in Salesforce by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 114,803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,209,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.8 %

CRM stock opened at $290.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $277.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,624.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total transaction of $1,211,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,612 shares of company stock valued at $21,283,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

