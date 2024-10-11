CCM Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 55.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total value of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,942,790.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,082,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $185.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $184.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.89. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $193.97.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

