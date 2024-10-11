CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,282 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MPC opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $140.98 and a twelve month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.59.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.